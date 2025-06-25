Corey Graves confirms 21-year-old NXT star is "talk of the game;" teases major WWE RAW move

Corey Graves spoke about a rising NXT star. He said that this star is the "talk of the game."
Ever since he made his NXT debut, Je'Von Evans has been impressive. He has put on stellar matches and has been involved in several major storylines. He even faced off against Randy Orton on the October 8, 2024 episode of NXT, and he took The Viper to his limit during the match. Despite losing the bout, he earned Orton's respect. A few months later, he came close to winning the Iron Survivor Challenge at Deadline 2024. Evans even competed for the NXT North American Championship at Worlds Collide 2025 but was unable to win again.
Tonight on the Black and Silver brand, Je'Von Evans faced off against Tavion Heights with the stipulation that if the latter won, he could leave the No Quarter Catch Crew. During the match, NXT commentator Corey Graves mentioned Evans, stating that the 21-year-old is the "talk of the game" because he was also discussed on WWE RAW by multiple superstars.
"As a matter of fact, I did Monday night yesterday, and I was sitting ringside during the day. The name Je'von Evans came up on more than one occasion from more than one superstar. Je'von Evans is the talk of the game these days, and with great reason," Graves revealed.
It will be interesting to see if Tavion Heights will be able to defeat Je'Von Evans and gain his freedom from the No Quarter Catch Crew tonight on WWE NXT before moving to RAW as teased by Corey Graves.
