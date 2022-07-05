Corey Graves confirms big absence on RAW this week

WWE commentator Corey Graves explained the absence of fellow announcer Jimmy Smith on RAW this week.

Smith made his debut at the announcers' desk on the red brand in May last year. Since then, the trio of him, Graves, and Byron Saxton have been the play-by-play commentators on RAW. However, on the latest episode of the show, Smith was notably absent from his duties as he was replaced by Kevin Patrick.

Corey Graves later confirmed the reason that fellow commentator Jimmy Smith was absent from the episode. As per Graves, Smith is on vacation and was unable to make it to the show. This is why he was replaced by Kevin Patrick, who is usually seen conducting backstage interviews of WWE Superstars.

Despite Smith's absence, it seemed to be business as usual on Monday Night RAW, and Kevin Patrick did a good job. Meanwhile, SmackDown continues to use the two-person broadcast team of veteran Michael Cole and the former NFL star Pat McAfee.

WWE @WWE



ms.spr.ly/6015VFcnF WWE today announced that @jimmysmithmma will debut as the play-by-play voice for #WWERaw starting this Monday, May 31 at 8/7c on @USA_Network WWE today announced that @jimmysmithmma will debut as the play-by-play voice for #WWERaw starting this Monday, May 31 at 8/7c on @USA_Network.ms.spr.ly/6015VFcnF

It remains to be seen whether Smith will resume his duties on RAW or whether Patrick will get another shot at the center of the announcers' desk. It should be noted that there was no official confirmation from WWE on any of their social media handles.

