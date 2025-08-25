  • home icon
Corey Graves confirms major WWE star suffered serious injury on RAW

By Robert Lentini
Modified Aug 25, 2025 20:19 GMT
Graves provided an update tonight on RAW. [Image credit: WWE.com]

There has been a massive update regarding a popular WWE star's condition during tonight's episode of RAW. This week's show took place in Birmingham, United Kingdom, and was the final edition of the red brand ahead of Clash in Paris 2025.

Penta squared off against Kofi Kingston tonight on WWE RAW in a singles match, and Grayson Waller and Xavier Woods were at ringside. The masked superstar defeated Woods last week on the red brand by connecting with a Mexican Destroyer, and The New Day star was injured during the move.

During tonight's show, Grayson Waller passed around a petition to get the Mexican Destroyer banned, claiming Xavier Woods suffered an injury during the move. Woods was sporting a neck brace on RAW, and Corey Graves provided an update on his condition after signing the petition to get the maneuver banned.

Corey Graves revealed on tonight's show that Xavier Woods had suffered "severe cervical damage" due to the move by Penta. Grayson Waller distracted the luchador during tonight's match, and Kofi Kingston capitalized with the Trouble in Paradise for the pinfall victory.

Grayson Waller used to be in a tag team with Austin Theory known as A-Town Down Under. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for The New Day in the weeks ahead on RAW.

Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Edited by Robert Lentini
