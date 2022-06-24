Corey Graves on why current RAW Superstar is a future WWE Hall of Famer 

Corey Graves revealed why he thinks The Miz will be a part of the prestigious WWE Hall of Fame when it's all said and done.

The A-Lister has been a part of the Stamford-based promotion since 2004 and is a triple crown champion. He has also been involved in high-end feuds with stars like John Cena, with a bout between the two being the main event of WrestleMania XXVII.

Speaking on the After the Bell podcast, Corey Graves stated that The Miz's willingness to do whatever is asked of him makes him a definite future Hall of Famer:

"That's the mentality [being willing to do whatever is needed]. That is maybe the biggest reason why The Miz will be a Hall of Famer someday. Miz is the perfect example, and I know it's been well documented, you can watch WWE Evil, people did not like The Miz. He didn't have a whole lot of people on his side during his rise to success, but Miz realizes what the opportunity is worth every time he steps in front of a camera." [7:02-7:31]

Corey Graves went on to praise The Miz's WWE career

The Miz has been a prominent figure on TV programming ever since he made his main roster debut in 2006. He had an electric start to his career on SmackDown as he remained undefeated for the initial three months, defeating the likes of Matt Hardy and Scotty 2 Hotty in the process.

Talking about The A-Lister's WWE career, Corey Graves stressed that the former has knocked it out of the park every time he has gotten an opportunity:

"Nobody hits home runs as regularly and as frequently as The Miz has done for years and years and years, and that's why The Miz is looked upon because no matter what you give Miz, Miz is going to do the hell out of it every time he's in front of a camera." [8:08-8:23]

The Miz is a 20-time champion in WWE and a prominent member of the RAW roster. He also stars in a reality show Miz and Mrs. which follows the lives of The Miz and his wife, Maryse, outside the squared circle.

