Corey Graves deletes his Twitter account

Corey Graves' Twitter account has mysteriously vanished!

What forced the After The Bell podcast host to deactivate his Twitter account?

Corey Graves.

It seems like Corey Graves has deleted his Twitter account. There were no warnings and no backstory but his account is gone. Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy was quick to point out the fact that Corey Graves' twitter handle has seemingly vanished into thin air!

Corey Graves’ Twitter account has seemingly vanished into thin air. — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) June 8, 2020

Screenshot of Graves' deleted account.

As of this writing, no reason has been specified behind the disappearance of Corey Graves' Twitter account. There is not even much speculation doing the rounds regarding the possible cause that may have forced Graves to delete the handle.

We would have to wait for Graves to possibly reappear and explain what happened, or, we may never know.

Many WWE personalities have deleted their Twitter accounts in the past

Various WWE Superstars and employees have deleted their Twitter accounts in the past due to varied reasons.

Corey Graves was infamously at the centre of a big controversy in November last year, when Mauro Ranallo deleted his Twitter handle. Graves made a few critical comments about Mauro Ranallo's performance at TakeOver: WarGames and the NXT Lead Announcer quickly went off Twitter after his friend and MMA veteran Frank Shamrock gave a fitting response to Graves.

Advertisement

Mick Foley is another name who recently deactivated his Twitter account, as revealed by his daughter Noelle Foley. The Hardcore Legend has always been active on social media, which made his decision to leave Twitter all the more surprising. The WWE Hall of Famer is still active on Facebook, and if you haven't seen his FB posts, then you should go and see them right away. They are pretty wholesome.

Another incident that comes to mind was when Seth Rollins deleted his account after an exchange with Sasha Banks in September 2019.

There are many examples of talents and employees pulling the plug on their Twitter accounts in the past, and no one can blame them as Twitter can often be a very toxic place.

Corey Graves' decision to delete his Twitter account is an odd one as he's one of those people from the WWE who never backs down from taking on the so-called trolls. While we don't know the reason just yet, we should probably know more details, or at the very least, be given hints of what may have led to the disappearance of his account. As always, stayed tuned for more updates.