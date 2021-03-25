Corey Graves discusses backstage significance of RAW Women's title match at WrestleMania 37

WWE RAW finally revealed Asuka's WrestleMania opponent this week. Rhea Ripley made a dream debut on the main roster and went right after Asuka's RAW Women's Championship. The Empress of Tomorrow accepted the challenge and the two NXT graduates are scheduled to face each other at The Show of Shows next month.

During the recent edition of the After The Bell podcast, Corey Graves discussed the internal reaction to the match. He reminded fans that both these superstars have a dominant history in NXT and their upcoming in-ring bout at WrestleMania will account for a 'generational match' in WWE history.

Graves discussed how Asuka and Rhea Ripley carved their respective paths to WrestleMania 37. He stated that it was immensely significant for the women's division of the Black and Gold brand. Here's what he had to say:

"Think about the significance that unfortunately may get lost amongst some fans or people who aren't as familiar with Rhea Ripley and what she has accomplished. This is going to be a generational clash between NXT Women's Champions. You have Asuka, who was undefeated (in NXT). She was literally the most dominant force in the women's division of RAW, SmackDown, or NXT. Since she has come to Monday Night RAW, Asuka has obviously evolved."

"Rhea Ripley has been the face of NXT for the majority of the past several years. Even if she hasn't been the face, she has been in that mix. Of course, Io Shirai is at the top of that mountain right now. Ripley knocked off Shayna Baszler and went all the way up to WrestleMania last year. These are two women who took the NXT Women's division on their backs which is what got them to Monday Night RAW, and now, they are going to the Grandest Stage of Them All. That is a pretty significant matchup."

Everyone backstage has high hopes from the upcoming RAW Women's Championship match at WrestleMania. They believe that it is monumental to see these two superstars find their way to the main roster and eventually to the biggest WWE pay-per-view of the year.

Rhea Ripley seeks redemption at WrestleMania

Last year, Rhea Ripley lost her NXT Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania. Despite losing the title, she went on to establish herself as one of the fiercest women in WWE. She achieved everything there was in NXT and stories about her main-roster call-up started doing the rounds.

Last week, WWE announced that Ripley would make her debut on this week's episode of RAW. Right before her arrival on the Red brand, Asuka faced Peyton Royce in a singles match.

Advertisement

The RAW Women's Champion picked up a dominant victory and looked like her old brutal self in the process. However, her celebration was cut short when Ripley made her way to the ring and demanded a title match at WrestleMania. Asuka is finally going to be involved in a serious title feud and the creative will look to add more to this rivalry in the coming weeks.