"Destroy, and I mean maliciously" – WWE announcer has a grave prediction for Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan at SummerSlam

RAW announcer Corey Graves feels Ronda Rousey will make quick work of SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan at SummerSlam.

Liv may be in for the biggest fight of her career as he squares off against Rousey at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. She cashed in her briefcase on Ronda to be crowned the SmackDown Women's Champion at Money in the Bank. However, the former champ wanted the title back and challenged her to a match at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Speaking on After the Bell, Corey mentioned that Rousey needs to be at her vicious best at SummerSlam. He made it clear that the Baddest Woman on the Planet had to annihilate the SmackDown Women's Champion and make a statement to fans and the women's division in WWE.

"I'm gonna go on record here, I think Ronda Rousey is going to destroy Liv Morgan. Destroy, and I mean maliciously. I mean Ronda Rousey needs this to survive, to continue to be Rowdy Ronda Rousey, the Baddest Woman on the Planet. She got caught and if Ronda doesn't show up at Nashville and dismantles Liv Morgan, and inflict punishment, the likes of which we've never seen Ronda, to the point where maybe it's uncomfortable for people to watch."

Graves mentioned that Liv was the fan favorite at this point and Rousey needed a convincing win over her.

"Everybody loves Liv Morgan now. She's the sentimental favorite. Ronda has got to go out there and destroy Liv, take back her SmackDown Women's Championship. If she doesn't, this could be the beginning of a downward spiral for Ronda." (From 14:43 - 15:30)

Liv Morgan is confident of her chances

This past week on SmackDown, Liv came face-to-face with Ronda Rousey. The former UFC Bantamweight Champion said she was happy for the champ but her fairytale run with the title was going to end soon.

Liv claimed that she was passionate about holding on to the title and would find a way to overcome The Rowdy One.

Do you think Ronda will devastate the SmackDown Women's Champion at SummerSlam? Let us know your predictions in the comments below.

