Corey Graves gets into a heated altercation with WWE Superstar before WrestleMania 41 Night 2

Corey Graves got into a heated exchange with Grayson Waller at the 2025 Slammy Awards. The show took place before Night Two of WrestleMania 41 and was live on YouTube.

Graves and his fellow NXT commentator, Vic Joseph, presented the awards for NXT Superstar of the Year and the Breakout Superstar of the Year. Joseph took shots at Waller, who was present for show alongside Austin Theory. Earlier this year, the Aussie Icon and Theory unsuccessfully challenged Oba Femi for the NXT Championship.

Joseph's comments led Waller to threaten to fight him. Graves asked the Australian superstar to step up, as he was seemingly ready to defend and fight on behalf of his fellow commentator.

Watch the 2025 Slammy Awards:

Corey Graves is a former NXT Tag Team Champion. He held the titles with Neville and is also a former 24/7 Champion. He unfortunately had to retire in 2014 due to multiple concussion issues.

At NXT TakeOver: R Evolution in 2014, Corey Graves announced his retirement. He eventually joined the commentary team and has worked on the main roster. The 41-year-old currently works for the NXT broadcast team with Joseph and Booker T.

It remains quite unlikely for Graves to step foot in the ring. However, as we know, anything could happen in the world of professional wrestling, including miraculous returns.

