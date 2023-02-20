Corey Graves is happy to have 35-year-old female WWE Superstar back on the road

As a commentator in WWE, Corey Graves has to travel all across the USA and, at times, the world, depending on their schedule. However, he is now happier, as after several months away from the ring, Carmella has returned to in-ring competition.

Carmella and Graves have been married for almost a year, having tied the knot on April 22, 2022. For most of the time since then, the Princess of Staten Island has not really been on the road due to an injury. During a live event on August 6, she suffered an injury that put her on the shelf. She only returned to competing on live TV on January 30, 2023.

Having returned, she went back on the road and almost won her match at the Elimination Chamber. She was the last competitor in the Chamber match before Asuka made her tap out.

Now that she's back to competing, her husband, Corey Graves, is clearly happy about it. In a message on Twitter, he made it clear that life was better to have his "best friend" back on the road with him. He seemingly hinted at his wife and WWE Superstar Carmella.

"Life is a little better having my best friend back on the road with me."

The WWE Universe is happy for Corey Graves and Carmella

The WWE Universe was almost universally happy for the husband and wife duo on Twitter, letting Graves know about it in reply to his tweet.

There were a few jokes from some, including the current Senior Vice President and Co-Executive Producer for AEW and former WWE President of Global Television Production, Mike Mansury. He said that he was Graves' best friend, to which the star sarcastically replied that Mansury was really pretty.

Meanwhile, others joked about needing a "best friend" like Graves had.

But for the most part, fans were just wishing Graves and Carmella the best.

While Carmella lost her match at the Elimination Chamber, she has been impressive with her return to the ring. It will be interesting to see what's next for the former SmackDown Women's Champion as WWE heads towards WrestleMania.

