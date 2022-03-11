"One of the most exciting matches I've ever called" – Corey Graves hails a match from this week's RAW

WWE commentator Corey Graves has praised the triple threat RAW tag team title match from this past Monday.

In one of the best opening matches WWE has put on for a long time, RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle), Alpha Academy (Otis & Chad Gable), and Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens battled it out for the Tag Team Championships.

Speaking on his podcast After The Bell, with fellow WWE commentator Vic Joseph, Corey Graves praised the efforts of all six superstars in the match, hailing it as one of the best matches he has ever called on WWE's flagship show:

"The tangible feeling of WrestleMania began at the beginning of Monday Night RAW, that triple threat tag match for the RAW Tag Team Championships, was one of the most exciting matches I’ve ever called on Monday Night RAW. Hats off to all six of those dudes because they put on a banger for a good 35 or 40 minutes. It was absolutely incredible, the spectacle of Randy hitting the RKO on Gable mid moonsault, if you didn’t for some reason see this match, make sure you go out of your way to check out the triple threat match that kicked off Monday Night RAW." (from 18:25 to 19:17)

This past Monday, the contest between the three teams has been hailed as one of the best triple threat tag team matches in WWE history.

The Street Profits want a shot at the RAW Tag Team titles

With Randy Orton & Riddle recapturing tag team gold this week, the duo again has a target on their backs. One team that has thrown their hat into the tag team mix is The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins).

This past Monday, Ford & Dawkins spoke to WWE's Sarah Schreiber, saying they deserve a shot at RK-Bro as they pinned the new champs just over a week ago.

@AngeloDawkins @MontezFordWWE The #StreetProfits made it loud and clear that they should be next in line for the #WWERaw Tag Team Titles. The #StreetProfits made it loud and clear that they should be next in line for the #WWERaw Tag Team Titles. @AngeloDawkins @MontezFordWWE https://t.co/W5mPzrCf7b

With the Road To WrestleMania underway, The Street Profits are looking to book their spot on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

