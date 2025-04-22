Corey Graves has an insane reaction to Pat McAfee getting choked out by Gunther on RAW

Pat McAfee was choked out by Gunther on Monday Night RAW, and it caused pandemonium in the arena. Corey Graves had the most insane reaction to the incident.

In case you didn't know, Corey Graves and Pat McAfee don't necessarily get along too well. Graves was a mainstay on the WWE main roster, seemingly until Pat McAfee came back to take his place. Graves has gone back to NXT instead, and he doesn't seem too happy about it.

That's probably why he reacted with laughing emojis when Pat McAfee was taken out by Gunther on RAW:

As insane a reaction as it was, it certainly seems very much in character for Corey Graves to go after Pat McAfee like that. Either way, he wasn't there to replace McAfee on RAW, as it was Joe Tessitore who took the reins for the night.

Michael Cole, meanwhile, stood up and refused to back down on principle, stating that commentators shouldn't have to get attacked for having an opinion. He went as far as to say that Gunther should be fired for his actions.

It's unknown whether McAfee will return to television next week. He has been integral to RAW on Netflix this year.

