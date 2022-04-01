Corey Graves says he has no interest in in-ring return

WWE commentator Corey Graves gave an update on a potential in-ring return during a recent interview appearance.

For those unaware, Graves was an active in-ring competitor from 2011 until 2014, when concussion issues forced him into an untimely retirement. He then transitioned to commentary and made his way to the main roster.

Despite having found success outside of in-ring competition, word recently circulated that Graves had been medically cleared for an in-ring return to action. Soon, rumors started swirling about his probable return date.

However, The Savior of Misbehavior seems to have put an end to these rumors. In a recent interview with The Athletic, Graves stated that he had no interest has “no interest in getting in ring shape.”

While he is comfortable in his commentary role right now, Graves might have considered the opportunity a few years ago:

“Three years ago, I might have had a different answer. But I have grown so confident and comfortable in this new role that I’m in, I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

The former NXT Tag Team Champion will be calling The Most Stupendous Two-Night WrestleMania in History this coming weekend in Dallas, Texas.

Corey Graves hinted that he might return to the ring in the future

Although Corey Graves has ruled out any immediate return to wrestling, he did indicate that a return somewhere down the line.

The RAW commentator stated that he is happy to be medically cleared, and it's nice to know that he can return to the physical side of the industry if he needs to.

"It’s nice for me to know that I can contribute in a different manner if need be. I’ve been through the system and in the system for almost 11 years now. So, I’ve seen and done just about everything there is to do, aside from, you know, competing in the ring. I just think having that extra tool in my pocket that, OK, if I do need to do something physical, I can. But that said, it’s not necessarily a goal immediately,” Graves added.

As of now, Graves is focused on the upcoming WrestleMania. Following the event, he is scheduled to marry current Women's Tag Team Champion Carmella next Thursday.

What do you think about Corey Graves' comments? Would you like to see him return to the ring? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

