"He needed a bunch of money" - Former WWE producer recalls inviting WWE Legend to Corey Graves's show

Former WWE producer Dan Ryckert recalls inviting Sycho Sid on the Corey Graves show.

Corey Graves is one of the main voices on Monday Night RAW. The 38-year-old has been working as a color commentator and as a host. Before he became an on-screen personality, Graves wrestled on NXT, where he even captured the NXT Tag Team Championship with Adrian Neville.

Unfortunately, an injury sidelined him but he found a new role within the company and has been working backstage with the company since 2015. Dan Ryckert, a former producer for WWE, recently recalled on his Twitch stream that Sycho Sid asked for money to be on Corey Graves's After The Bell podcast:

“I called Sid once while he was doing landscaping stuff. He was yelling at someone about installing a fence. He said he had a landscaping business, and Sid said he needed a bunch of money to be on the Corey Graves show, and also, he asked me if I’d be his podcast producer and I said no. That’s my Sid story.” [H/T - WrestlingInc]

Unfortunately, Sycho Sid didn't appear on the show. It would have been interesting to hear him on the podcast as he surely has many stories regarding the industry.

Sycho Sid missed WWE RAW Reunion in 2019

Every once in a while, the Stamford-based promotion goes back to appreciating the legends of the industry who paved the way for today’s superstars. RAW Reunion is a special show where the legends are honored.

Several nostalgic segments and talk shows on RAW are typically hosted and performed by legends. It also intertwines with ongoing storylines with current superstars. For the RAW Reunion in 2019 although initially advertised, Sycho Sid did not show up.

Sycho Sid was been a part of the wrestling industry from the '90s to the early 2000s. Sid is a former 2-time WWE and World Heavyweight Champion. “The Master and Ruler of the World” was originally scheduled to appear on the Raw Reunion episode of Monday Night Raw on July 22nd.

No reports of his absence were given at the time. However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON) claims that WWE knew beforehand that the former Champion would not be present on the show. Since leaving the company, Sid has only made one appearance on RAW in 2012, in which he defeated Heath Slater.

