"This is a bad idea" – WWE employee expresses concerns over Liv Morgan's match against Ronda Rousey

WWE announcer Corey Graves felt it was a bad decision by Liv Morgan to challenge Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules match.

Things have gotten bitter between Morgan and Rousey over the last few months. It all started when Liv cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Ronda. She also won their rematch at SummerSlam, becoming the only woman to pin The Rowdy One twice. Things got out of hand this past week on SmackDown as the two women came to blows and several officials had to separate them.

Corey Graves, on his podcast After the Bell, mentioned that while the current SmackDown Women's Champion showed that she can be extreme, she was still no match for the Baddest Woman on the Planet. He predicted that fans would see an early closure to this match, with Ronda standing tall.

"When Liv made this challenge weeks ago, I don't think anybody thought it was a great decision. Here we are a few weeks removed, we've seen a little bit more from Liv that she's willing to take it to the extreme, unraveling mentally which should benefit her, I still think this is a bad idea. I think this one ends quickly." [From 14:50 - 15:08]

Another WWE announcer is a firm believer of Liv Morgan

On the same show, Corey's co-host and newly appointed Monday Night RAW announcer Kevin Patrick mentioned that he was rooting for Liv to pick up the win.

"Couldn't disagree more. Keep doubting Liv Morgan, go on Graves, keep doubting her. You keep doubting her, keep putting it out there for Liv Morgan. That is going to fuel her fire. That is going to ignite Liv even further. You tell Liv Morgan she can't do something, she's gonna do exactly the opposite. She's gonna go on and impress." [From 15:09 - 15:27]

Patrick said that Liv has made a career out of proving people wrong and that she would do the same at Extreme Rules.

