×
Create
Notifications

"I didn't even know what the show looked like" – Corey Graves on this week's last-minute changes to WWE RAW

Corey Graves speaks about this week&#039;s RAW
Corey Graves speaks about this week's RAW
Thomas Crack
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Jan 28, 2022 07:07 PM IST
News

RAW commentator Corey Graves gave his thoughts on this week's somewhat eventful episode of WWE's flagship show.

Be it a misspoken word, a botched in-ring move, or a mistimed pyro, mistakes during WWE programming occurs from time to time.

Speaking on the WWE-produced podcast After The Bell along with Vic Joseph and Sam Roberts, Corey Graves recapped a chaotic RAW and said: (from 8:40 onwards)

"We're finding out match orders changing while we're going on the air. Truth to be told, we got on the air and I didn't even know what the show looked like. I got out of the ring from the the first segment for the weigh-in, and I sat down at the desk, and I went, 'Okay, what's next? I've no idea.'"

Graves added: (from 9:40 onwards)

"To me, that's where we thrive and that's where we earn our money, is to be able to steer the ship."

Since his early retirement from in-ring competition in 2014, Corey Graves has been the standout announcer on WWE TV. It's no surprise he feels confident in high-pressure situations during a broadcast.

Could Corey Graves be making a return to the ring?

In 2014, Corey Graves had to retire from in-ring competition due to a series of concussions.

However, it now seems that the former NXT Tag Team Champion turned announcer may be back in the ring soon. After getting involved in the 24/7 title picture in November last year, Graves spoke of his desire to get back in the ring.

I kinda wanna wrestle again.

Booker T, who is Graves' occasional announcing colleague, said that Corey would be very hard to replace.

Would you like to see Corey Graves return as a wrestler? https://t.co/4IGzbNpYov

Most recently, Edge and Bryan Danielson made triumphant returns to the ring after what appeared to be career-ending injuries. Could fans see The Savior of Misbehavior wrestle once again?

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Please credit After The Bell and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

A former WWE writer wants Roman Reigns vs. Kurt Angle at WrestleMania. More details right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी