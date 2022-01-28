"I didn't even know what the show looked like" – Corey Graves on this week's last-minute changes to WWE RAW

RAW commentator Corey Graves gave his thoughts on this week's somewhat eventful episode of WWE's flagship show.
Be it a misspoken word, a botched in-ring move, or a mistimed pyro, mistakes during WWE programming occurs from time to time.
Speaking on the WWE-produced podcast After The Bell along with Vic Joseph and Sam Roberts, Corey Graves recapped a chaotic RAW and said: (from 8:40 onwards)
"We're finding out match orders changing while we're going on the air. Truth to be told, we got on the air and I didn't even know what the show looked like. I got out of the ring from the the first segment for the weigh-in, and I sat down at the desk, and I went, 'Okay, what's next? I've no idea.'"
Graves added: (from 9:40 onwards)
"To me, that's where we thrive and that's where we earn our money, is to be able to steer the ship."
Since his early retirement from in-ring competition in 2014, Corey Graves has been the standout announcer on WWE TV. It's no surprise he feels confident in high-pressure situations during a broadcast.
Could Corey Graves be making a return to the ring?
In 2014, Corey Graves had to retire from in-ring competition due to a series of concussions.
However, it now seems that the former NXT Tag Team Champion turned announcer may be back in the ring soon. After getting involved in the 24/7 title picture in November last year, Graves spoke of his desire to get back in the ring.
Booker T, who is Graves' occasional announcing colleague, said that Corey would be very hard to replace.
Most recently, Edge and Bryan Danielson made triumphant returns to the ring after what appeared to be career-ending injuries. Could fans see The Savior of Misbehavior wrestle once again?
