Corey Graves may have accidentally spoiled the result of the Elimination Chamber main event

Corey Graves seemingly made an error during the Elimination Chamber 2024 broadcast after one contestant in a WrestleMania title match was officially confirmed.

As you may know by now, Becky Lynch won the Women's Elimination Chamber Match in incredible fashion to secure her ticket to WrestleMania 40. She will challenge for the Women's World Championship at The Show of Shows. Immediately following the bout, the result of Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax seemed a bit obvious.

Corey Graves accidentally said Becky Lynch would face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40 before the main event of the Elimination Chamber even took place. Nia Jax then asked the SmackDown announcer to correct himself over text.

The outcome of the main event is seemingly predictable, but WWE and everyone involved in the broadcast has to be careful to prevent giving out any spoilers.

Either way, Becky Lynch winning the Women's Chamber Match was also expected, as WWE had been teasing her spot at WrestleMania 40 for a while now.

Becky Lynch pinned Liv Morgan a few seconds after the latter eliminated Bianca Belair. It will be interesting to see who will face The Man at The Show of Shows in April 2024.