"I think conditions are perfect" – WWE commentator predicts the winner of Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns

RAW commentator Corey Graves feels the time is ripe for "Cowboy" Brock Lesnar to take the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns.

It will be day 699 of a historic reign as The Tribal Chief rolls into SummerSlam this Saturday. However, standing across the ring from him will be Brock Lesnar. The two behemoths will collide in a Last Man Standing Match in what seems to be the culmination of a seven-year rivalry.

On the latest episode of After the Bell, Graves said no one other than Lesnar is on the same level as Reigns. He added that fans wouldn't find any other credible opponents for The Head of The Table:

"I think conditions are perfect for Lesnar to be the guy because no one else right now has the credibility. Nobody else has the believability and I don't believe anyone even in the WWE Universe, views anyone on Roman Reigns' level save for Brock Lesnar. So I would say this. It would be great in Nashville, to see Country Boy Brock coming out looking like Rip Wheeler straight out of the bunkhouse from Yellowstone, ready to whoop Roman Reigns' a** and take the championship." (from 6:25 to 7:00)

Corey Graves feels Roman Reigns could hold on to the title till WrestleMania

During the conversation, Graves also predicted that if The Beast Incarnate can't get the job done, The Tribal Chief might be champion until WWE WrestleMania next year:

"If Lesnar does not leave Nashville with the title, Roman Reigns will be that guy until at least the main event of WrestleMania in 2023." (from 7:19 to 7:26)

Do you think Brock Lesnar will dethrone Roman Reigns from the Island of Relevancy? Let us know your predictions in the comments section below!

