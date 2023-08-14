Corey Graves picks out WWE's next big main event star

WWE commentator Corey Graves hailed Imperium member Ludwig Kaiser, and believes that the latter would soon become a main event player in the company.

Kaiser made his main roster debut last year, alongside the Ring General, Gunther. In the recent years, Imperium have been one of the most impressive factions to be called-up from NXT, with the current Intercontinental champion Gunther leading the group.

On a recent episode of WWE After the Bell podcast, Graves had high praise for the German.

"Ludwig Kaiser has been a piece of the Imperium machine, he's been the perfect set dressing on the main event that is Gunther, but after seeing what I saw on Monday, I'm going to make a bold prediction right here, right now, Ludwig Kaiser, sooner rather than later, should be a main event player in WWE. "

He further added,

"I'm not expecting it to happen overnight, I'm not expecting him to be the one to knock off Gunther or anything of the sort, but he was so captivating, entertaining, eloquent, and all these other adjective." [H/T Fightful]

Kaiser was seen in singles action last week, when he faced Otis of the Alpha Academy on Monday Night RAW.

Corey Graves impressed by WWE Superstar Ludwig Kaiser

Corey Graves recently spoke about a segment that took place on Monday Night RAW and showered praises on Superstar Ludwig Kaiser.

Kaiser was involved in a backstage segment, involving members of the Alpha Academy, Maxinne Dupri and Otis on RAW. The segment ended with Otis challenging Kaiser to a match later that evening, after Kaiser went on a tirade against the former to Maxine.

Speaking on a recent episode of WWE After the Bell, Graves talked about how he was left impressed after watching the above-mentioned segment.

"Watching him interact with Maxxine, Ludwig Kaiser felt like a full-blown movie villain, Jeremy Irons in Die Hard, that foreign, handsome, eloquent, never yells, is cool and calm and collected, he's getting under your skin and his facial expressions are so dead on. I was sitting on the couch with my wife [Carmella] and I said, 'This guy is amazing.' I expect big things out of Ludwig Kaiser in the not too distant future because that dude can do it all." [H/T Fightful]

It will be interesting to see whats in store for Ludwig Kaiser and the Imperium in the near future.

Do you agree with sentiments of Corey Graves regarding Ludwig Kaiser? Let us know in the comments.

