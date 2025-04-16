Corey Graves potentially references his own NXT move and subsequent social media rants during WWE show

On the latest episode of the black and silver brand, Corey Graves seemingly referenced the controversy surrounding his move back to NXT. He mentioned something about ticking off the boss.

The former WWE 24/7 Champion was moved from the SmackDown commentary team to NXT after RAW shifted to Netflix in early January. He tweeted about the situation, and it was clear that he wasn't pleased with the shift. He did not show up to NXT that week and ended up deleting the tweet.

On this week's show, Thea Hail made her WWE in-ring return after being absent for several months. She collided with Karmen Petrovic. During the match, Vic Joseph discussed what happened between DarkState and The Family earlier on. Corey chimed in and said he respected what Stacks was trying to do as the latter took matters into his own hands. Graves then potentially spoke from his experience about what it's like to tick off the boss.

"I sort of respect what Stacks was attempting to do, trying to take matters into his own hands. But I also know what it means to tick off the boss, not the way you want to be," said Graves.

DarkState and The D'Angelo Family brawled in the parking lot during the show. Tony D wasn't happy that Stacks went behind his back.

