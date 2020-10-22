The 2020 WWE Draft took place on SmackDown and RAW earlier this month and the landscape of WWE has changed following the draft as there has been a lot of movement of Superstars between the two brands. One of the big draft picks for RAW was The Fiend, who moved from SmackDown.

On this week's episode of After the Bell with Corey Graves, the SmackDown commentator had Big E as his guest. Before he began his conversation with The New Day star, Graves spoke about the WWE Draft and how he was "bummed" to see former Universal Champion The Fiend, move over to RAW.

He said that although he was disappointed that The Fiend was no longer on the Blue brand, his move to RAW would give fresh new matches.

Corey Graves says he wants Samoa Joe to attack The Fiend on RAW

The former RAW commentator revealed what he wanted to see on RAW and said that he wanted current RAW commentator Samoa Joe to get out of the commentary table and go after The Fiend. Here's what he said.

"I'm bummed to see The Fiend and all the madness that follows him head to Monday Night RAW, but , of course, it makes for fresh new match-ups. I'm putting it out there in the universe here first on ATB. I want Samoa Joe to get out from behind the commentary table and fight The Fiend. There's my big bold prediction. Maybe it'll happen by the end of 2020."

The Fiend was RAW's #1 pick of Night 2 of the WWE Draft 2020 as the former Universal Champion moved back to the Red brand one year after going in the opposite direction. Along with The Fiend, his new accomplice Alexa Bliss, also moved to the Red brand from SmackDown. The duo debuted on this week's season premiere of RAW.

Samoa Joe, meanwhile, hasn't wrestled on WWE television since February as the former United States Champion suffered a concussion which kept him out of action for a while. He then became a commentator on RAW, which is his current role on WWE television.

Please H/T Sportskeeda and After The Bell if you use any of the quotes