“He should be fired. And set on fire” - Corey Graves reacts to WWE return announcement

Corey Graves recently revealed that he has been medically cleared to compete after eight years out of the ring. The WWE Universe has reacted to the news on social media and it appears that the former NXT Tag Team Champion has garnered some interesting opinions.

Graves himself recently responded to Sportskeeda's update regarding his medical clearance and reeled off a list of some of the wrestling community's most common reactions:

Did I miss anything? twitter.com/skwrestling_/s… Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ @WWEGraves has cleared all the air. What's your favorite Corey Graves match? .@WWEGraves has cleared all the air. What's your favorite Corey Graves match? https://t.co/18seP5joQC Here Twitter, I’ll handle this.-None of them.-He always sucked.-He sucks at commentary too.-He should be fired. And set on fire.Did I miss anything? Here Twitter, I’ll handle this.-None of them.-He always sucked.-He sucks at commentary too.-He should be fired. And set on fire.Did I miss anything? 😘 twitter.com/skwrestling_/s…

Like any TV personality, wrestling or otherwise, Graves has his detractors. There have been plenty of fans who have been vocal in their dislike of the WWE Superstar for years. With a response like this, it appears Graves is shrugging them off and continuing to do his thing.

Corey Graves has made it clear that it's not an immediate goal of his to return to the ring in WWE

Graves has become a popular commentator in WWE and has recently revealed that he and his fiance Carmella have a new reality TV series set to debut on Youtube.

As part of a recent interview with TMZ Live, Graves revealed that while he had been cleared to compete for the first time since 2014, it wasn't an immediate goal of his to get back in the ring:

“It’s crossed my mind. I went and spent some time with doctors over the past. Actually, in the middle of the last year, I kind of got the itch and I think this is one of the first times I’m saying this publicly. Yeah, I have been medically cleared to compete,” Corey Graves revealed. “It’s not an immediate goal of mine, it was just something that I needed to know, that I needed to know for my own sanity." via TMZ.

Graves is a former NXT Tag Team Champion and once seemed destined for greatness in WWE before he was sidelined due to concussion issues.

