Corey Graves reveals why he and Carmella have been 'quarantined' an extra week over other WWE Superstars

Corey Graves and Carmella quarantined an extra week over other WWE Superstars.

Corey Graves talked about what it felt like to be stuck in an apartment.

Anirban FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

Corey Graves and Carmella are in a relationship and both work major roles in WWE

The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the world and the disease has forced people to retreat to their homes so that they can safely quarantine and socially distance from others to help flatten the curve at the moment. WWE Superstars have also been affected by this pandemic and on the latest episode of the After The Bell podcast, Corey Graves talked about how he and Carmella were quarantined for one more week than everyone else.

WWE announcer Corey Graves reveals reason behind the extra week of 'quarantine' he and Carmella went through

While talking about the pandemic, WWE announcer Corey Graves and Superstar Carmella went through an extra week of quarantine at the beginning of the pandemic. Graves revealed that in the middle of their hectic routine, both WWE employees were able to find some time off. Being that Corey Graves and Carmella are in a relationship, they decided to stay together and rest. They got five days off and during that time stayed at home with each other and rest, as they did not have to go to a WWE show immediately.

However, very soon after the 'stay at home' orders were issued and Carmella and he found themselves staying at home.

"The crazy run after the Royal Rumble and standard business, we actually found ourselves with five days off where we didn't have to get on an airplane, prior to the pandemic kicking in. So we're like you know what, let's just sit at home this week, and let's do nothing. Let's not go out and order takeout. Little did we know five days later it would not be an option anymore. So we have one week of quarantine on everybody."

Given their location, not being able to go anywhere despite being in the middle of a thriving area really made Corey Graves and Carmella rethink where they were staying as if they stayed in a place with more space instead of a downtown apartment, being cooped up would not have been as bad.

"We live downtown in the city of Pittsburgh. Right downtown by the stadium and the arenas and stuff like that, which when the city is open is incredible. But here we are now in this beautiful place and we can't do anything. It's like a tease. We have been to the bike trails and things like that, and take my kids out and try and keep ourselves occupied. But it's one of those ones where I go, "Maybe we should have gone for something with a little space as opposed to a downtown apartment."

Advertisement

Currently, it appears that everyone is starting to slowly come out of their houses while still maintaining social distance.

May have to change the monacer from ‘saviour of misbehaviour’ to Corey ‘The Combination’ Graves! Sharp looks week in week out 🔥@WWEGraves - Shout out 📸 @CoreyGravesWEB! pic.twitter.com/xZUGPzOMvl — Claudio Lugli (@Claudio_Lugli) June 10, 2020

Corey Graves is a regular part of WWE shows, although they don't have to work as regularly anymore since WWE is taking shows and there are no tours. Corey Graves does appear to be the future of the commentary desk in WWE and does an excellent job each week in his role.