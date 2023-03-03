Corey Graves has been salivating over a match that not many are looking forward to at WrestleMania 39. It involves a certain giant and a certain beast, and by now you may have guessed that we're talking about Brock Lesnar vs. Omos. Graves gave some insight previewing the match and revealed why he thinks the Nigerian Giant has a lot of unrecognized potential.

It seems like Omos is on the rise as he is set for his third straight WrestleMania, and it will be in another crucial match. His debut saw him team up with AJ Styles to defeat The New Day and become RAW Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania 37. Last year, he suffered his first pinfall at the hands of Bobby Lashley, and this year, he will be facing The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar.

On the latest episode of the After The Bell podcast, Corey Graves said that there is no one else like Omos in the wrestling business and called him an overabundance of unrecognized potential:

"There is no one like Omos, currently in the [wrestling] business. I don't know if we've had people the size of Omos in the business. Omos is an overabundance of, in my opinion, unrecognized potential. Omos has shown glimpses of great things. Not necessarily been able to sustain it, but a win over Brock Lesnar would make Omos." (14:43-15:05)

Corey Graves doesn't think Brock Lesnar vs. Omos will last for long

When discussing Omos' upcoming match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, Corey Graves stated that he doesn't think the match will be long, and described it as a "car crash" waiting to happen:

"People are going to be fascinated by seeing two larger-than-life human beings collide in the So-Fi Stadium. It's going to be a spectacle. I don't expect it to be long, I don't expect it to be...what's the word I'm looking for? Technically proficient. It's going to be ugly. It's going to be a car crash." (18:35-19:00)

