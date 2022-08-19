Corey Graves says WWE can make "big money"  with returning SmackDown star

On the lastest edition of WWE commentator Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast, the commentator made a bold prediction about AJ Francis.

Hit Row made their return last week on SmackDown. Although Swerve Strickland wasn't a part of the reunion as he's signed to AEW, we did see AJ Francis, Ashante Adonis and B-Fab reunite on the blue brand. Ashante Adonis and AJ Francis were also in tag-team action on SmackDown last week where they squashed two local competitors.

While giving a shoutout during his latest podcast, Graves predicted that WWE can make "big money" with the Hit Row member, AJ Francis:

"Shoutout to AJ Francis of Hit Row, big money waiting to be made there," said Graves [13:20 to 13:27]

Triple H's message to AJ Francis ahead of WWE return

During a recent appearance at the Busted Open, AJ Francis opened up about his return to the company and what Triple H told him during their conversation. Francis revealed that The Game had assured him that WWE was a 'new place' and wanted to make sure there weren't hard feelings from his side about his 2021 release:

In the conversations I had with Triple H, he was like, 'Man, I don’t know what happened before, and to be honest with you, I don’t care. It’s a new place. I want you to understand that you have a clean slate, there’s no hard feelings on this side, and I hope that you come with no hard feelings on your side.' To me, it was just like a breath of fresh air because it was like I was down, man." said Top Dolla. [H/T WrestleZone]

Hit Row could be a part of SmackDown on FOX later tonight although no official announcement has been bade as of now.

