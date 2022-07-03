Corey Graves seemingly takes a dig at Roman Reigns' part-time schedule on commentary; Popular babyface defends The Tribal Chief

During the latest defense of the Undisputed Tag Team Titles at Money in the Bank, Corey Graves seemingly took a shot at Roman Reigns but was quick to backtrack when Pat McAfee called him out.

The Tribal Chief was absent from the Money in the Bank. He was initially advertised for the event, but WWE removed him after changing venues from Allegiant Stadium to MGM Grand Garden Arena.

As a result, Reigns' title defense against Riddle took place on SmackDown instead. The Tribal Chief is set to defend his title next against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2022 in a Last Man Standing match.

At Money in the Bank 2022, Roman Reigns was referenced a few times during the Undisputed Tag Team Title match between The Usos and The Street Profits.

Corey Graves seemingly took a dig at Reigns by calling The Usos defending champions who are present all the time. Pat McAfee interpreted it as a dig against Reigns and supported The Tribal Chief.

The SmackDown commentator stated that the champion had earned his current schedule, which allows him lesser appearances.

Corey Graves was quick to backtrack and deny taking shots at Roman Reigns, but the damage was done at that point.

