"A very dangerous human being" - Corey Graves shares his honest opinion about RAW superstar

WWE announcer Corey Graves believes Riddle will be the one to watch out for at WWE Elimination Chamber.

This past week on RAW, Riddle defeated Otis in singles competition to earn a place in the Elimination Chamber match.

Corey Graves was impressed with Riddle's performance and discussed his chances with NXT announcer Vic Joseph on his After the Bell podcast.

Here's what Graves had to say:

"How about Riddle? Riddle has had arguably one of the best years of anybody in WWE. The alliance with Randy Orton, RK-Bro - it's entertaining but the biggest thing, MVP and I discussed on the podcast when he was here, the difference is that a superstar needs to find that killer instinct. Yes, Riddle is fun-loving and it's an entertaining existence he leads on Monday Night RAW, but when the bell rings, Riddle can go." (from 18:40 onwards)

Graves also put Riddle over for a hard fought match with Otis to qualify for the Elimination Chamber.

"Otis looked like a stud, even in defeat. In my opinion, that was maybe the best Otis has looked in a WWE ring. He looked like a bonfide monster. Riddle had to overcome the odds and fought his a** off in a great matchup to earn the opportunity. You can't bet against Riddle... Riddle from bell to bell is still a fighter, a badass, a very dangerous human being."

Corey Graves believes anyone can take the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber

Graves mentioned that he could make a case for any of the six competitors in the Elimination Chamber match to walk into WrestleMania as WWE Champion.

Vic Joseph also mentioned that this year's Elimination Chamber match could be billed as one of the most unpredictable matchups in recent years. Graves detailed that Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins and AJ Styles are all former champions and could easily dethrone Lashley on their day. Graves also stated that Austin Theory and Riddle are formidable threats and could very well cause an upset at the premium live event.

WWE Elimination Chamber will emanate from Saudi Arabia on February 19.

