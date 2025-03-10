Corey Graves had to "take a deep breath" after recent controversy, says WWE name

Corey Graves made headlines last January when he was sent back to NXT following the reshuffling of commentators on the main roster. Two months after his tirade online, a WWE colleague has revealed Graves' adjustment to the situation.

After being forced to retire from wrestling, Graves was hired to become a color commentator for NXT in 2016. Two years into his new career, he was promoted to the main roster and has worked on both RAW and SmackDown.

However, WWE's latest arrangements led to Graves returning to NXT on January 7 on New Year's Evil. He then went viral for showing unhappiness with the move, seemingly taking shots at Pat McAfee.

Speaking on the Getting Over podcast with Adam Silverstein, Vic Joseph was asked about Corey Graves' adjustments to his new role. Joseph explained that Graves had to "take a deep breath" for a minute after what happened and process everything.

"I think the difficulty for Corey, and I think this is where you start to see that seamless transition, now he doesn’t have to do as much. Now he can take a deep breath. Now he can take a step back, and understand that it is three of us, three unique individuals, three distinct personalities for one goal for one show. It’s been getting better each and every week. And it’s only going to get better. All three of us are just stoked to be in New York on Tuesday at the Theater at Madison Square Garden," Joseph said. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Vic Joseph, Booker T, and Corey Graves are set to call NXT Roadblock this Tuesday in New York City. It's the last stop before Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania 41 weekend.

Corey Graves' wife Carmella is now making headlines

Just two months after he made headlines, it was Corey Graves' wife and former WWE Superstar Carmella's turn in the spotlight. Carmella recently departed the company after her contract was not renewed. She had been inactive for two years due to her pregnancy and a condition called a "drop foot."

In an appearance on the Barely Famous podcast, Carmella claimed that she felt ghosted by WWE despite being employed there for 12 years. She was stunned that her contract wasn't renewed and questioned whether it was about her becoming a mother.

Her recent remarks have certainly stirred the pot, though WWE has been supportive of stars such as Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, and Ronda Rousey after they became mothers.

