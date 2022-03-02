“Maybe there’s a spot for it” - Corey Graves gives update on potential in-ring return

Current RAW announcer Corey Graves says he wants a part-time wrestling schedule for his potential in-ring return. He's shown interest in a role similar to that of WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler.

In a recent interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Corey revealed that he would like to keep his role as an announcer on TV while wrestling a match every now and again:

“I love my place and my seat. I’m not going to leave the announce table. Best-case scenario, somewhere down the line, maybe there’s a spot for it. Jerry Lawler used to do it from time-to-time," said Graves.

Jerry Lawler was originally signed by the then-WWF in 1989. Although Lawler wrestled his fair-share of matches under WWE's umbrella, his primary role in the company was to provide color-commentary, which he did for years.

WWE @WWE



It's an all-new episode of

youtu.be/vfvzDa1XFGI With @WWEGraves out of town for #WWERaw @CarmellaWWE is tasked with decorating their new house — but a problem arises when Graves returns home!It's an all-new episode of #CoreyandCarmella !!! With @WWEGraves out of town for #WWERaw, @CarmellaWWE is tasked with decorating their new house — but a problem arises when Graves returns home! 😳😳😳It's an all-new episode of #CoreyandCarmella!!!👉 youtu.be/vfvzDa1XFGI https://t.co/M8KQwg3sZn

Graves hasn't wrestled since 2014, but seems to enjoy his career in commentary. And with a new reality show starring himself and Carmella currently airing on WWE's official Youtube channel, he seems to have plenty to keep him occupied for the time being.

Corey Graves has been medically cleared for in-ring action.

Corey Graves was recently cleared to step back into the ring as a competitor. The former NXT Tag Team Champion was forced into retirement in 2014 due to concussion issues.

Corey Graves @WWEGraves



Thanks ya’ll. 🏻 I’m a blessed man.Thanks ya’ll. I’m a blessed man. Thanks ya’ll. 🙏🏻

Corey was placed at the NXT commentator's desk right after he announced his retirement. He was then moved to Monday Night Raw as a color-commentator in 2016 and even appeared on both Raw and Smackdown in 2020.

After revealing to TMZ that he'd been cleared to return to the ring, rumors began swirling about Graves' potential return and first opponent. Some have even speculated that he could feature at WrestleMania 38, with Corey himself hinting at a possible match on the show.

Are you excited to see Corey Graves back in action? Sound off in the comments section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer called an AEW star a bigger assh*** than him. More details here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell