Corey Graves teases a major development on WWE SummerSlam weekend

WWE SmackDown announcer Corey Graves' social media presence has always straddled the line between kayfabe and reality. Whether it's been to further an angle on TV or calling out fans for taking a moment on TV too seriously, Graves is - in general - clear about the message he intended to get across.

Then he went and posted the following some time ago:

It’s been a while since I’ve been so excited about anything that I’m having trouble sleeping. — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) August 22, 2020

Is Corey Graves toying with the WWE Universe?

The former NXT Tag Team Champion has been a pretty steady presence on WWE programming since retiring. After first joining the NXT broadcast team, he eventually moved up to both the Raw and SmackDown announce crews. He's also hosted several niche programs in the WWE Network, becoming one of the most visible non-wrestling personalities in the company.

His personal life has also been a topic of discussion for WWE fans over the years, especially after beginning a relationship with former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella that was publically acknowledged in 2019. Could this post have anything to do with that?

It's SummerSlam weekend

Highly unlikely. Let's not forget that not only this weekend will see both NXT TakeOver XXX and this year's SummerSlam - but that WWE has also debuted "Thunderdome", their attempt at recreating the live show atmosphere during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chances are this message from Corey Graves more than likely relates to that.

Guess we will have to wait until Sunday to know what Corey Graves meant by this message and if WWE is planning a big surprise for us at SummerSlam.