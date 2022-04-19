Corey Graves sends a heartfelt message to WWE Hall of Famer after missing RAW two weeks in a row

WWE commentator Corey Graves recently expressed his appreciation for Jerry Lawler. The veteran has replaced Graves behind the announcer's table for the past two episodes of Monday Night RAW.

Corey missed the show for the second straight week as he is off on his honeymoon with Carmella. The couple recently tied the knot in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Jon Moxley, Renee Paquette, Natalya, Tamina, Bayley, Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville, and Happy Corbin were among the guests at the ceremony.

The groom sent out a heartfelt message to Lawler via Twitter for helping the commentary team stay afloat during his absence. He also labeled the WWE Hall of Famer as one of the "GOATs."

#WWERaw Trust me, it’s not lost on me that while I’m away, it takes one of the GOATs to hold it down on my behalf. I’m grateful.Thank you, @JerryLawler for avoiding the iceberg! Trust me, it’s not lost on me that while I’m away, it takes one of the GOATs to hold it down on my behalf. I’m grateful.Thank you, @JerryLawler for avoiding the iceberg! 😉🙏🏻👑#WWERaw

Corey Graves does not want to face Edge and Beth Phoenix

Corey Graves has shed light on which real-life wrestling couple he does not want to wrestle. The RAW announcer was recently cleared to return to the ring after concussion issues forced him to retire in December 2014.

In a recent interview with WrestlingInc, Graves commented on getting back in the squared circle alongside his wife, Carmella. He did not rule out the possibility but didn't want to face Edge & Beth Phoenix. The 38-year-old stated that The Miz & Maryse would make more viable opponents for him and Carmella.

“But then again, you have to deal with Edge & Beth Phoenix, I'm sorry but I don’t want to be Glam Slammed on my face. Big fan of both of them, love to watch them from afar. Miz & Maryse might be a little bit more attainable, I'd never say never," said Graves.

It will be interesting to see if the newly-married couple team up in the WWE now that Graves is cleared to wrestle.

