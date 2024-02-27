Corey Graves and Wade Barrett are very concerned about Michael Cole after he made a post minutes before WWE RAW. The veteran commentator is usually silent on social media, but after his earlier post, they are worried for his well-being.

Michael Cole has mostly kept to himself on social media, with his last tweet coming in July 2022. Before that, he had posted in September 2018. Now, minutes before RAW, he took to social media to mock Pat McAfee in a post, where he accused the star of kissing up to Gunther.

"Obviously @PatMcAfeeShow is kissing @Gunther_AUT ’s a** after being shut down a week ago during Jey Uso’s entrance," Cole wrote.

Michael Cole posted about Pat McAfee and Gunther.

Wade Barrett was immediately taken aback after seeing Cole's tweet and couldn't believe it. He remarked that the veteran commentator had finally discovered his login ID again. Check out that tweet here.

Immediately after, Corey Graves also posted a message, unable to believe that Cole had posted something. He asked Barrett if Cole was alright.

Barrett also expressed much concern, joking that something must have happened in Australia for Cole to make such a post.

The superstars are all good friends with the veteran commentator and are known to joke around with him.