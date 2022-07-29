"Waiting in the wings" – Corey Graves hopes popular star steps up as Roman Reigns' next opponent

Corey Graves feels Montez Ford may be ready to stand up and challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Reigns is set to defend the title at the main event of SummerSlam in a Last Man Standing match against Brock Lesnar. The two men last met at WrestleMania this year, where Reigns overcame The Beast to become the Undisputed Champion in WWE.

Corey Graves was in conversation with NXT commentator Vic Joseph on this week's episode of WWE After the Bell. He mentioned that if Lesnar couldn't beat Reigns this weekend, the champ could extend his run till WrestleMania 39. The RAW announcer mentioned that up-and-coming stars like Montez Ford needed to step up and be part of the main event scene.

Somebody's gonna have to step up. And we've got guys waiting in the wings who could step up. Montez Ford in particular, I've been singing the praises of for well over a year now. When he ultimately someday becomes that dude, I want everybody to give me my flowers and say, 'Oh, we're sorry Gaves, we should have listen to you back then because as usual, you're right,' " Graves said. (From 7:46 - 8:05)

Graves spoke about Roman Reigns' encounter with Montez Ford on RAW

Speaking on the issue, Corey also detailed how Ford had Roman Reigns shocked for a few moments during their exchanges in the six-man tag team matchup this past Monday on RAW.

"There were a few times you saw, the interactions with Roman where it almost looked like he had Roman shook a little bit. That standing Rockbottom that Roman delivered, there was some hate behind that. That wasn't just, 'Oh hey, I'm trying to win the match.' That was, 'Hey, just so you know, here's a reminder this is my yard.' I'm sure I'm putting the cart way before the horse." (From 8:49 - 9:07)

Do you agree with Graves' comments that Montez Ford could be a credible adversary for The Tribal Chief? Sound off in the comments section below.

