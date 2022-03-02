Corey Graves on building chemistry with fellow WWE commentators

Current WWE commentator Corey Graves recently spoke about his working relationship with his fellow RAW colleagues Jimmy Smith and Byron Saxton.

Graves has been on WWE's main roster announcement team since 2016, working on both RAW and SmackDown as a color commentator.

During a recent interview with Joey Hayden from The Dallas Morning News, Corey Graves spoke of how he has been trying to build chemistry with RAW's new play-by-play commentator Jimmy Smith and how he built a professional rapport with Michael Cole.

“I’ve been riding in cars from town to town, when available, with Jimmy just to chat, just to kind of get to know each other and it takes time to develop chemistry,” Graves added: “Especially with our job, and Michael Cole and I have worked together so long and so many times that we can finish each other’s sentences effortlessly. We don’t even have to think, or, I know exactly where he’s going, or if I stumble over my words, he knows where I wanted to go and that takes time, sometimes years to develop. And it’s still a work in progress with Jimmy.” H/T Wrestling Inc

Corey Graves also praised Byron Saxton's reliability when the trio is commenting live on RAW.

“Byron is always just reliable,” Graves said. “Byron is always there if you needed something, he’s a failsafe and I mean that in the best possible way. Byron is just kind of, you can count on him to be where he needs to be, to say what he needs to say." H/T Wrestling Inc

Despite Smith, Graves, and Saxton being relatively new, the trio seems to have found their footing as a commentary team.

Jimmy Smith on working with Corey Graves

As somebody who made a career in announcing fights for the MMA promotion Bellator, Jimmy Smith was relatively new when it came to the wrestling business.

In an interview with Renee Paquette and former UFC Champion Miesha Tate on the podcast Throwing Down, Smith spoke about commentating with characters like Corey Graves, whose job it is to blur the line between fiction and reality.

“It is creepy and awesome, all at the same time. It is very creep-stache, creepy uncle. The weird thing is, he’s a heel andt his job is to basically break my balls every chance he gets. He’s a total bastard, that’s his schtick" Smith added: "It’s like, ‘I could beat your ass right here in front of everybody…and I can’t.’ It’s great because he’s allowed to do that and getting used to that character and vibe took a minute." H/T 411 Mania

