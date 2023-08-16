Could LA Knight defeat Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship? Veteran chimes in (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes nobody in WWE is even close to reaching the level where they could viably dethrone Roman Reigns as the Undisputed Universal Champion.

The Tribal Chief has long surpassed 1000 days as the Universal Champion and is now setting newer records every day. The most popular stars, like Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes, and Jey Uso, couldn't usurp him from his throne.

With another successful title defense at SummerSlam 2023 in the books, Roman Reigns is not expected to put his gold on the line anytime soon. On Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Vince Russo mentioned that no one in WWE could legitimately dethrone The Head of the Table.

Though Russo thinks LA Knight had plenty of momentum behind him, it wasn't enough to defeat Reigns.

"I think, bro, let's be honest. The only person that has any steam in that company besides Roman Reigns is LA Knight. I don't see LA Knight beating Roman Reigns, I don't. But does anybody else have any steam beside him?" said Vince Russo. [11:50 - 12:12]

Kevin Nash thinks The Bloodline will soon get back together in WWE

On a recent episode of his podcast, Kliq This, Kevin Nash boldly predicted that The Bloodline would soon reunite despite their ongoing inner turmoil.

The WWE Hall of Famer believes that since the Roman Reigns-led stable generates so much money for the promotion, the higher-ups wouldn't let them stay apart for long.

"I absolutely do [see The Bloodline reuniting]. You wanna kill that f***ing merchandise? You got through SummerSlam. I mean, a lot of the smarks didn't like it. We always used to say, man, in the business, f**k them [fans], we got their money," said Kevin Nash.

For now, it seems like WWE is building to a heated one-on-one match between Jimmy and Jey Uso after the events at SummerSlam and last week's SmackDown.

Do you agree with Vince Russo's current opinion on Roman Reigns being unbeatable? Sound off in the comments section below.

