Kevin Owens hints that he has a new show in the works

Kevin Owens is a man of many interests, primarily among them being pro-wrestling. However, after his role as a WWE Superstar and a family man, Kevin Owens has a fondness for nature and wildlife.

KO recently appeared on WWE's The Bump, where his love for animals was discussed. At one point in the discussion, Kevin Owens was asked if there was a possibility of a nature show starring himself.

The former WWE Champion hinted that he may have something in the works, but immediately retracted the statement, hoping he hadn't jinxed his chances of releasing the show.

"Well, I was gonna say it may or may not be in the works, but as I said that, I realized I was not supposed to say that, but it's out there now. So if it doesn't happen...we know what happened!" said Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens further elaborated on his love for nature later in the show and said that he would love to rescue animals once he retires from pro-wrestling.

"Obviously I don't have plans on ending my (wrestling) career anytime soon or anything like that. But, once I'm done I would love to just find a way to have some sort of a piece of land where I can help rescue animals. That's definitely a goal of mine." said Kevin Owens

It would be great to see KO work with animals on his own show. Hopefully, everything works out and he can make it happen.

Kevin Owens wants the WWE Universal Championship

Before he can begin working on his nature show, Kevin Owens wants one last crack at the WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

KO is still very much interested in taking the title from Roman and made that clear in a recent edition of Talking Smack.

Owens has already had three matches for the Universal Championship, all of which he has lost. However, it is important to note that Roman Reigns barely managed to win, even with all the assistance.

Would you like to see Kevin Owens challenge for the Universal Championship once more? What are your thoughts on his possible new show? Let us know in the comments section below.