Couple gets engaged for real at WWE Live Event

During a recent WWE live event, a heartfelt moment was caught on camera, which is now going viral on the internet. The Stamford-based promotion is currently on a European Tour on the Road to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

With The Showcase of the Immortals fast approaching, WWE’s top superstars are advancing their respective storylines at these shows. Recently, the company hosted a live event in Amsterdam.

A fan in the crowd proposed to his girlfriend, and the couple got engaged, which grabbed the crowd’s attention. Backstage interviewer, Byron Saxton, was also seen enjoying the moment. Furthermore, another clip went viral on the internet from the same live event, with Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano in the ring.

Where The Blackheart took shots at the couple who got engaged moments before, Ciampa says, “If you want to meet a real man, honey," who will make you wear a real ring, not a plastic one, come meet Big Daddy Ciampa. Fans have been sharing their thoughts on the heartfelt moment and Tommaso’s hilarious reaction.

Check out the video below:

WWE RAW features a massive title match

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW will indeed be an important edition on the Road to WrestleMania 41. The card features multiple major segments from John Cena and Cody Rhodes's segment, a tag team bout, and a massive title fight that might change the entire trajectory of WrestleMania 41.

In a big upset, Rhea Ripley shockingly lost her Women’s World Championship to IYO SKY on RAW after Elimination Chamber 2025 due to Bianca Belair, punching her ticket to Show of Shows against the Women’s Chamber winner.

However, since losing her title, The Nightmare has made tireless efforts to get herself into the title match between SKY and Belair. She even signed the contract for the Women’s World title bout, which wasn’t meant for her. Adam Pearce later announced it doesn’t mean anything.

After the repeated chaos, management gave Ripley a final chance to earn gold on RAW tonight. Mami will lock horns with IYO SKY with the Women’s World strap on the line, and Bianca Belair will be the bout’s special guest referee, making it more exciting.

Expand Tweet

With the tensions rising, it will be interesting to see if Rhea Ripley will recapture her title or whether the creative team has something else in store for the WWE Women’s World Championship saga.

