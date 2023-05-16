"Crazy how it all went down" - WWE Universe reacts to the 1 year anniversary of Sasha Banks and Naomi's walk-out

The landscape of WWE's women's division changed drastically when Sasha Banks, aka Mercedes Moné, and Naomi, aka Trinity, decided to walk out of the company during Monday Night RAW last year in May. It's been a year, and fans are now reacting to the one-year anniversary of their infamous walk-out from the company

Last year, the former Sasha Banks and Naomi entered the women's tag team division and quickly went after the titles. The two were able to win the titles at WrestleMania 38, and fans expected a lengthy run with the belts. Unfortunately, the creative had different plans for the then-champions and the division overall.

Banks and Naomi were frustrated with their booking and decided to take matters into their own hands by walking out of WWE. Today, the WWE Universe reacted to the infamous incident that took place a year ago, and fans are extremely divided on how the two parties are doing following the event.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps One year ago today, Sasha Banks & Naomi walked out of WWE.



A few days later WWE would officially announce their indefinite suspension from the company.



Wild how much has changed since then. One year ago today, Sasha Banks & Naomi walked out of WWE.A few days later WWE would officially announce their indefinite suspension from the company.Wild how much has changed since then. https://t.co/FNx4tFLhCA

Qhoggard_51 @BigA_quila14 @WrestleOps It was a win and win for both companies Sasha banks and Naomi doing great WWE still doing awesome business wise have not miss a beat @WrestleOps It was a win and win for both companies Sasha banks and Naomi doing great WWE still doing awesome business wise have not miss a beat

Randy Oreens @ItBegins2012 @WrestleOps They should never be allowed back. Once you choose to walk out that is your last exit out that door. @WrestleOps They should never be allowed back. Once you choose to walk out that is your last exit out that door.

Wrestling Awesome @SpotlightL17 @WrestleOps WWE went almost a whole year not doing much with the women tag division. Which proves the point of Sasha and Naomi. They are now just focusing on them. Just when the tag division looks bright, Ronda comes back. @WrestleOps WWE went almost a whole year not doing much with the women tag division. Which proves the point of Sasha and Naomi. They are now just focusing on them. Just when the tag division looks bright, Ronda comes back.

Vladimir @VladimirWWE96 @WrestleOps Wild. I remember people saying it was a giant loss for WWE to lose Sasha, yet, as always, WWE just carries on and doesn't miss a beat. @WrestleOps Wild. I remember people saying it was a giant loss for WWE to lose Sasha, yet, as always, WWE just carries on and doesn't miss a beat.

MK  @Razhazevil5 @WrestleOps I remember being so excited when i saw the Raw plans for their match than like an hour later WWE was releasing a statement about them walking out crazy how it all went down. @WrestleOps I remember being so excited when i saw the Raw plans for their match than like an hour later WWE was releasing a statement about them walking out crazy how it all went down.

Black @bestwithabeard @WrestleOps The product has gotten better and they are off jobbing in Japan and impact. @WrestleOps The product has gotten better and they are off jobbing in Japan and impact.

After what transpired, Mercedes Moné and Trinity left the company. Meanwhile, a new regime was formed under Triple H after a couple of months following the incident. Now The CEO is in Japan and won the IWGP Women's Championship earlier this year. A few weeks ago, Trinity signed with IMPACT Wrestling.

Mercedes Moné is a WWE Grand Slam Champion

In 2015, the former Sasha Banks, alongside Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, made her main roster debut during the women's revolution. The following year, she ended up winning the RAW Women's Championship from The Queen on three separate occasions before losing the title back to her.

In 2019, she formed a team with Bayley on the red brand and went on the become the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. After WrestleMania 35, The Boss turned heel for the first time in years and aligned with Bayley. The duo feuded with Becky Lynch before getting drafted to the blue brand.

In 2020, the former Sasha Banks won the SmackDown Women's Championship inside Hell in a Cell from her former best friend Bayley. She also ended the reign of the longest-reigning women's champion on SmackDown. The following year, she made history alongside Bianca Belair by main-eventing Wrestling 37 Night One.

In Moné's final run, she teamed up with former Team B.A.D. member Naomi and worked in the tag team division. The two stars also ended up winning the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38 before their eventual walk-out from the company.

Do you think Sasha Banks and Naomi will return to WWE in the near future? Sound off in the comment section below.

