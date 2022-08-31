Creed Brothers involved in a massive brawl with current champions and two other teams on WWE NXT

The Creed Brothers got into a brawl with Gallus, Pretty Deadly, and WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jenson during the latest episode of the show.

Brutus and Julius Creed are the current NXT Tag Team Champions. During NXT Heatwave, they confronted Roderick Strong in the ring, questioning his loyalty towards Diamond Mine. Before the brothers got an answer, they were attacked by the former NXT UK Tag Team Champions Gallus. They made it clear to the NXT Universe that they were after the tag team titles.

On this week's episode of WWE NXT 2.0, the Creed Brothers teamed up with fellow Diamond Mine member Damon Kemp to take on Gallus in a six-man tag team match. It was a hard-hitting battle between the two teams.

Diamond Mine were dominating the match up until Roderick Strong showed up, claiming to prove his innocence. Kemp was distracted trying to kick out Strong, this gave Gallus enough time to recover. Kemp entered the ring once again and hit a spine-buster on Wolfgang. But legal member Joe Coffey hit Kemp with a vicious lariat and gained a pinfall victory.

After the match, Pretty Deadly ran into the ring to instill more punishment on Diamond Mine. Gallus joined them in the beatdown.

The current WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champions wanted to get their payback on Gallus for costing them their match earlier in the night, and thus they ran out as well. This led to a huge brawl inside and outside the ring.

WWE @WWE The locker room is clearing out! We've got a brawl on #WWENXT The locker room is clearing out! We've got a brawl on #WWENXT! https://t.co/T93XdZsqTP

NXT Worlds Collide will be taking place one night after WWE Clash at the Castle and looks set to be a stacked card. The four tag teams will face each other in a fatal four-way to unify the tag team titles. It remains to be seen who will emerge victorious.

Who do you think will take home all the gold at Worlds Collide? Drop your predictions in the comments section below.

