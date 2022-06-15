Creed Brothers make first successful title defence on NXT 2.0

NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers have retained their title on the latest edition of the developmental show.

The Diamond Mine members defeated Pretty Deadly to capture their first taste of WWE gold at the NXT: In Your House Premium Live Event. On the following edition of the show, the whole Diamond Mine stable celebrated backstage when Malik Blade and Edris Enofe came in and asked for a title shot.

The Creeds granted them the opportunity for the next episode, much to the ire of Diamond Mine leader Roderick Strong.

Although Enofe and Blade did put in a good effort and came close to winning the belts on a couple of occasions in the contest, the strength and amateur experience of The Creed Brothers proved to be too much.

The Diamond Mine members used their power to maintain control of the match and put the underdog team down for a three-count. Roderick Strong and the rest of Diamond Mine looked on from backstage.

However, it remains unclear whether or not former champions Pretty Deadly will receive a rematch.

It will be interesting to see how long The Creed Brothers can hold onto the NXT Tag Team Championships. You can read more about Diamond Mine by clicking here.

