"Creepy and weird" - Former WWE star describes high-profile match at SummerSlam against Alexa Bliss

A former WWE Superstar recently discussed her high-profile match against Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam in 2021. Bliss was still in her dark character at the time despite the release of Bray Wyatt.

One of the most surprising feuds heading into SummerSlam that year was Bliss haunting Eva Marie. Little Miss Bliss haunted Marie multiple times before the rivals faced each other in a singles match at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Alexa Bliss got the win despite Marie's constant attack on Lilly the Doll, who was instrumental in the formation of her darker character following Wyatt's departure. Speaking on the Ring The Belle podcast, Ms. All Red Everything opened up about his match against Five Feet of Fury at SummerSlam.

"The crazy thing with that, even for that match, and Alexa, she's amazing and she's fantastic. I love her character and the work that she's done, and it was fun to actually work with her too. It was like creepy and weird and awesome, but we literally did that match and put it together like day of and right before heading out, which was wild too. Yeah, things are crazy in WWE." [32:36 - 32:57]

Eva Marie would get released three months later, ending her second stint in WWE. Marie was initially written out of television after Shayna Baszler attacked her and separated her shoulder.

As for Alexa Bliss, she would get in various feuds for the next two years before going on a two-year hiatus. She returned at the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match but has only made a handful of appearances since then.

Alexa Bliss likely to get involved with The Wyatt Sicks

One of the reasons why The Wyatt Sicks have been absent on television is Bo Dallas' injury. Alexa Bliss has barely appeared on WWE TV since returning, but it seems like there's a good reason for it.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, the current plan is for Bliss to get involved with The Wyatt Sicks once the group gets cleared to return. However, it's unclear they would be part of the WrestleMania 41 card.

