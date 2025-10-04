"Cringiest, phoniest, fakest, most childish what the f**k that I have ever seen" - Rhea Ripley segment in WWE receives criticism from Jim Cornette

Jim Cornette has heavily criticized a WWE segment involving Rhea Ripley recently. This week on RAW, The Eradicator opened the show to address the attack by The Kabuki Warriors.

She talked about Asuka and Kairi Sane crossing the line by attacking IYO SKY. SKY then came out to the ring and acknowledged what Ripley was saying. However, they were interrupted by Asuka and Kairi Sane on the titantron, and they said that SKY could still be family, but there is no place for Ripley.

While the Genius of the Sky appeared conflicted, The Kabuki Warriors suddenly attacked Ripley. SKY tried to help the former Women's World Champion but ended up taking a poison mist from Asuka. The segment ended with Asuka and Sane standing tall. Speaking on his Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette lashed out at the segment.

"This was the single cringiest, phoniest, fakest, most childish what the f**k that I have ever seen. This was not even routine AEW stuff. This took it to a whole new level," he said.

Cornette added that WWE placing Ripley with these stars in this segment was a poor idea, and it came off as "phony wrestling."

"Are they trying to cool Rhea Ripley off on purpose because I have anointed her as the next female action star in the movie business? That she's too big for all of this, that she needs to go on to Hollywood, and now they're trying to cool her off by making her swim around in this pool of amateurs," he added.

Rhea Ripley will be in action at Crown Jewel

Tensions between The Kabuki Warriors and IYO SKY have been building for weeks. With Rhea Ripley now involved in the middle, things will come to a head at Crown Jewel.

The premium live event will see The Nightmare team up with SKY to take on The Empress of Tomorrow and Kairi Sane. Notably, this year's Crown Jewel will be held in Australia, which is Ripley's home country.

Rhea Ripley will now seek revenge after weeks of attack by The Kabuki Warriors.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Jim Cornette's Driv-Thru podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

