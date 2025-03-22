Critical update on Roman Reigns' future after WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns was a part of WWE SmackDown this week. Now, there's a critical update on his future.

The star has been a part of very few WWE shows over the last few months. He only returned at the Madison Square Garden show after the Royal Rumble. Fans have had very little chance to see him in action in any shape or form. Now, though, that is changing. He was present on tonight's episode of SmackDown, where he confronted CM Punk and Seth Rollins while also dealing with a possible betrayal by Paul Heyman.

This won't be the last time that fans see him, either. Now, three more dates for Roman Reigns have been confirmed so far in a critical update on the star's immediate future. Given his usual absence, this is an unusual number of dates for the star in a row.

The next three appearances for Reigns will be on next week's episode of SmackDown, the SmackDown after that on April 4, as well as the April 7 episode of RAW. These appearances are confirmed at this time.

In addition, more appearances are expected before the show, but those are yet to be confirmed. Roman Reigns should definitely appear on the shows before WrestleMania.

