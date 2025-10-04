Crowd turns on unusual segment involving Tiffany Stratton and start booing

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 04, 2025 01:31 GMT
Tiffany Stratton
Tiffany Stratton is the current WWE Women's Champion (source: WWE.com)

The crowd was unhappy with tonight's unusual Tiffany Stratton segment. They let her know their thoughts.

Ad

Tiffany Stratton has been on a meteoric rise ever since she arrived on the main roster. She won the Money in the Bank ladder match and then cashed in her contract successfully to win the WWE Women's Championship. Since then, she has been unstoppable. Stratton is undefeated in singles matches in 2025. Now, the Buff Barbie is set to compete against Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer at Crown Jewel.

Tonight, on SmackDown, Tiffany and Stephanie Vaquer came face-to-face to sign the contract for their match. Stephanie credited Tiffany for being an incredible champion, but the former said she was going to win at Crown Jewel. Stratton said she couldn't wait to get in the ring with Vaquer ever since the latter joined the sports entertainment juggernaut. However, the WWE Women's Champion said she was going to win their match. Both women signed their contracts, making the match official. However, the crowd booed the unusual segment.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This segment was uncommon because it is very rare to have a contract signing where both participants are cordial to each other and no one gets put through the table. Therefore, fans were not pleased with this segment, and they let both women know it.

Triple H dislikes these WWE stars - Who are they?

Ad

Dave Meltzer criticized recent Tiffany Stratton match

Last week on SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton defended the WWE Women's Championship against Nia Jax and Jade Cargill. The biggest talking point of the match was the botched finish that shocked fans.

Speaking on his Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer called this bout the worst WWE match of the year.

"I thought it was the worst WWE match of the year. I was shocked at how bad it was in a lot of ways," Meltzer said.

It will be interesting to see if Stratton can emerge victorious in their match.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Worst WWE World Champions ranked - Check the list!

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications