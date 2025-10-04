Crowd turns on unusual segment involving Tiffany Stratton and start booing

The crowd was unhappy with tonight's unusual Tiffany Stratton segment. They let her know their thoughts.Tiffany Stratton has been on a meteoric rise ever since she arrived on the main roster. She won the Money in the Bank ladder match and then cashed in her contract successfully to win the WWE Women's Championship. Since then, she has been unstoppable. Stratton is undefeated in singles matches in 2025. Now, the Buff Barbie is set to compete against Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer at Crown Jewel.Tonight, on SmackDown, Tiffany and Stephanie Vaquer came face-to-face to sign the contract for their match. Stephanie credited Tiffany for being an incredible champion, but the former said she was going to win at Crown Jewel. Stratton said she couldn't wait to get in the ring with Vaquer ever since the latter joined the sports entertainment juggernaut. However, the WWE Women's Champion said she was going to win their match. Both women signed their contracts, making the match official. However, the crowd booed the unusual segment. This segment was uncommon because it is very rare to have a contract signing where both participants are cordial to each other and no one gets put through the table. Therefore, fans were not pleased with this segment, and they let both women know it.Dave Meltzer criticized recent Tiffany Stratton matchLast week on SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton defended the WWE Women's Championship against Nia Jax and Jade Cargill. The biggest talking point of the match was the botched finish that shocked fans.Speaking on his Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer called this bout the worst WWE match of the year.&quot;I thought it was the worst WWE match of the year. I was shocked at how bad it was in a lot of ways,&quot; Meltzer said.It will be interesting to see if Stratton can emerge victorious in their match.