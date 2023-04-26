"Crown this man" - WWE Universe push for rising star to switch brands and win the new World Heavyweight Championship

Triple H made a blockbuster announcement on WWE RAW this week when the World Heavyweight Championship returned, and the new champion will be crowned in Saudi Arabia at Night of Champions 2023. Fans immediately threw LA Knight's name in the hat as a potential winner and inaugural champion.

Monday Night RAW has been without a world champion over the past year. At WrestleMania 38, Roman Reigns won the WWE Championship and unified the titles. Luckily, Triple H had some good news when he announced the return of the World Heavyweight Championship.

Fans were ecstatic about the return of the beloved world title and started throwing names in the hat for who could be the next champion. The WWE Universe is pushing LA Knight to become the new and inaugural World Heavyweight Champion.

Check out some of the reactions below:

VantaBlack Shy Guy @Panic_AtTheBBQ I gotta tell ya that new world heavyweight champion would look right at home around the waist of LA Knight I gotta tell ya that new world heavyweight champion would look right at home around the waist of LA Knight https://t.co/PFl1uaKI8I

ChillyPizza @ChillyPizza @JustAlyxCentral Personally I would love to see Gunther or LA Knight as the first holder of this new World Heavyweight championship, they've both been killing it and would do an amazing job as the new generation of main eventers. @JustAlyxCentral Personally I would love to see Gunther or LA Knight as the first holder of this new World Heavyweight championship, they've both been killing it and would do an amazing job as the new generation of main eventers.

Matthew McMillen @PeanutWWEFan @BoozerRasslin LA Knight winning the World Heavyweight Championship would be so cool! @BoozerRasslin LA Knight winning the World Heavyweight Championship would be so cool!

d @ykmn_mochimochi LA Knight for WWE World Heavyweight Champion PLEAAAAAAAAAAAAAASE LA Knight for WWE World Heavyweight Champion PLEAAAAAAAAAAAAAASE

💯 LA Knight Enthusiast 💯 @DefiantGeno



Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight for the NEW WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions.



#WWERaw We’re already starting this narrative:Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight for the NEW WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions. We’re already starting this narrative:Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight for the NEW WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions.#WWERaw https://t.co/UJo3sepX1N

InsaneCycloYT @InsaneCycloYT



But LA Knight as World Heavyweight Champion isn't a bad idea Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble Damn y'all are QUICK LMAOO Damn y'all are QUICK LMAOO https://t.co/yFBiFEossR I know I said Cody Rhodes should win the titleBut LA Knight as World Heavyweight Champion isn't a bad idea twitter.com/WrestlingHumbl… I know I said Cody Rhodes should win the titleBut LA Knight as World Heavyweight Champion isn't a bad idea twitter.com/WrestlingHumbl…

For Knight to become the next World Heavyweight Champion, he would have to be drafted to a different brand than the Tribal Chief. As for the new title, Triple H has announced that it will be on the brand Roman Reigns won't be drafted to.

LA Knight had one massive feud on WWE SmackDown under the new regime

Last year, Max Dupri came to the main roster as part of Maximum Male Models on the blue brand. However, Dupri didn't work, and fans were able to see through the poor gimmick that was given to Knight.

Upon the arrival of the new regime, Dupri returned as LA Knight and left the stable. After stacking wins on SmackDown, he turned his attention toward Bray Wyatt.

The two stars feuded for months before finally facing each other in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at Royal Rumble 2023, which received a negative response from fans.

Several interesting pitches have been made for Knight, and reports state that the company is firmly behind LA Knight, who will soon receive a massive push on either show.

What are your thoughts on LA Knight winning the World Heavyweight Championship? Sound off in the comment section below.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes