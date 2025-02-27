Crucial update on Jade Cargill's WWE return following 3-month absence (Exclusive)

Jade Cargill's return has been a matter of "when" and not "if" for the last few months. Following her absence since November 2024, when she was brutally assaulted and written off TV, there is a new report on her return status.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes and TC discussed the imminent return of Jade Cargill, whose return is highly anticipated on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

WrestleVotes reported that Jade Cargll is medically cleared and could return as soon as the 28th February episode of SmackDown. She is slated to compete at WrestleMania 41.

Will Jade Cargill's return confirm the fan theory about her attacker?

On TV, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were placed as the prime suspects in Jade Cargill's attack. The suspicions were raised after SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis showed footage to Naomi and Bianca Belair, revealing Morgan and Rodriguez to be around the area of the attack.

However, while Morgan and Rodriguez said they wouldn't mind dishing out such punishment on anyone who crosses their path, they later denied being the perpetrators on the latest episode of RAW.

Fans have theorized, going back to November 2024, that Bianca Belair's biggest ally Naomi was responsible for the attack. Naomi replaced Cargill, becoming one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions along with Belair.

Their reign reached its climax on the February 25 episode of RAW, with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez becoming the new Women's Tag Team Champions in an instant classic.

Cargill has been posting on social media for a while now, but she has yet to truly break her silence on who her attacker is. It's going to be interesting to see whether it's truly Naomi or not.

