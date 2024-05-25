Current champion admits they're not fully fit to compete ahead of major title match at WWE King and Queen of the Ring 

WWE King and Queen of the Ring takes place in less than two hours, and as part of the Countdown show, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill will defend their Women's Tag Team Championships against Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae.

The match was announced following last night's SmackDown, when Belair came up short in the Queen of the Ring semi-final. She was then mocked by Candice and Indi backstage, which led to Cargill asking for the match.

Belair's knee buckled in her match against Nia Jax when she tried to deliver the KOD for the victory on WWE SmackDown, and ahead of the bout, she admitted on the King and Queen of the Ring Countdown show that her knee was still not a hundred percent.

Could this injury become a target for the challengers since this was the main reason for the match to be booked in the first place?

Candice and Indi have been looking for a cheap way to become champions for several weeks after their recent heel turn, and in Saudi Arabia, when they're finally given a real shot for the first time since WWE Elimination Chamber, they could have found a weakness.

While Cargill is there for backup, Bianca's injury has been used in the build-up to this match and is expected to be a major drawback.

