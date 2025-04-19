Current champion almost in tears after being pinned on WWE SmackDown; sends massive threat

A top WWE Superstar wasn't happy one bit following a major loss on tonight's episode of SmackDown. Chelsea Green lost to Zelina Vega in quick fashion on the show and made some serious threats soon after.

Chelsea Green is the reigning Women's United States Champion on WWE SmackDown. Unfortunately, she won't be getting a chance to compete on the WrestleMania 41 card, and fans aren't thrilled with Triple H not booking her at the mega event.

On tonight's episode of the blue brand, Green took on Zelina Vega in a singles match. In a matter of minutes, Vega pinned Green to pick up a huge win over the champion.

After the match, Green cut a promo backstage and threatened to serve lawsuits on everyone. She was an emotional mess while cutting the promo.

Check out the video below:

Expand Tweet

Green became the inaugural WWE Women's United States Champion at Saturday Night's Main Event last year. She defeated Michin at the show to become the champion and has managed to keep the belt on her shoulder since then.

Chelsea has consistently been one of the most entertaining acts on WWE TV for a long time now and has defended the belt against several popular names over the past four months or so. Many fans wanted to see Green defend her gold on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

