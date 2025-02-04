  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Current champion begs Charlotte Flair to choose her for WrestleMania match

Current champion begs Charlotte Flair to choose her for WrestleMania match

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Feb 04, 2025 02:43 GMT
Charlotte Flair
Charlotte Flair is a former SmackDown Women's Champion (source: WWE.com)

Charlotte Flair will choose which champion she wants to face at WrestleMania 41. However, a current champion has already thrown her name in the hat.

Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair have a lot of history together at The Show of Shows. They faced off at WrestleMania 36 for the NXT Women's Championship, a match that Flair won. Rhea got her revenge on The Queen at WrestleMania 39 when she defeated Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Now, it appears their feud could come full circle.

Tonight on WWE RAW, Charlotte addressed the crowd after winning the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match. However, she was interrupted by Rhea Ripley. Mami said she respected Flair and asked The Queen to pick her at WrestleMania since she won the last time. Flair reminded her that she had defeated Mami a few years ago at WrestleMania 36. Rhea brushed it off by saying she was just a kid back then.

also-read-trending Trending

The Queen then told her that she was going to NXT and then SmackDown to see if Giulia and Tiffany Stratton inspired her. She also mentioned that Rhea showing up and asking for a match showed her that she was still a kid. Flair was about to leave when Mami stopped her and told her that Charlotte did not respect her. She also begged Flair to choose her so that she could beat some respect into her.

It will be interesting to see which champion Charlotte Flair will choose to face at WrestleMania 41.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी