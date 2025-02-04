Current champion begs Charlotte Flair to choose her for WrestleMania match

Charlotte Flair will choose which champion she wants to face at WrestleMania 41. However, a current champion has already thrown her name in the hat.

Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair have a lot of history together at The Show of Shows. They faced off at WrestleMania 36 for the NXT Women's Championship, a match that Flair won. Rhea got her revenge on The Queen at WrestleMania 39 when she defeated Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Now, it appears their feud could come full circle.

Tonight on WWE RAW, Charlotte addressed the crowd after winning the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match. However, she was interrupted by Rhea Ripley. Mami said she respected Flair and asked The Queen to pick her at WrestleMania since she won the last time. Flair reminded her that she had defeated Mami a few years ago at WrestleMania 36. Rhea brushed it off by saying she was just a kid back then.

Trending

The Queen then told her that she was going to NXT and then SmackDown to see if Giulia and Tiffany Stratton inspired her. She also mentioned that Rhea showing up and asking for a match showed her that she was still a kid. Flair was about to leave when Mami stopped her and told her that Charlotte did not respect her. She also begged Flair to choose her so that she could beat some respect into her.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see which champion Charlotte Flair will choose to face at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback