Current champion believes he's a credible threat to Roman Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

While speaking to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, current WWE United States Champion Austin Theory spoke about being a different performer than he was when he won the Money in the Bank briefcase and ultimately decided to cash in on the United States Championship instead of trying to win the Universal Championship.

"When you look at somebody like Bobby Lashley, and you look at somebody like Seth Freakin' Rollins, they've done it all they really have, but I think me being in the ring with them and me having that victory over both of them in different types of matches, it only helps me catapult myself to being a really fighting contender for that Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. I think it's definitely a different man now that Roman Reigns has to deal with." (H/T Fightful)

Officials in WWE, including the Chief Content Officer Triple H, have been high on Theory, with The Game himself claiming he has all the potential to go far in the world of wrestling.

What is Austin Theory set to do at the 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber?

Austin Theory has been the United States Champion since winning it in a triple threat match against Bobby Lashley and Seth "Freakin" Rollins at the 2022 Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event.

However, with the number-one contender for the Undisputed Universal Championship already decided in the Royal Rumble match, the United States Championship will be defended in the Elimination Chamber match.

The six people challenging for the title are Austin Theory, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Damian Priest, and Montez Ford.

Imran Ourtis @ImranOurtis

#WWERaw

#WWE2K23 Damian Priest and Ford Montez Ford added to the Mens Elimination Chamber Match.The two join Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, and Johnny Gargano with Theory’s US title on the line on 2/18 Damian Priest and Ford Montez Ford added to the Mens Elimination Chamber Match.The two join Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, and Johnny Gargano with Theory’s US title on the line on 2/18#WWERaw #WWE2K23 https://t.co/Yq4EzSp0rv

This will be interesting with a win here that almost guarantees a spot on the Wrestlemania 39 card.

