Current Champion botches the end of major title match at WWE King and Queen of the Ring

WWE King and Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia kicked off with Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair defending their Women's Tag Team Championships against Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae.

Belair's injured knee was a major talking point ahead of the match and was seen as a target throughout. In the end, it was Bianca Belair who secured the win for her team when she got the pin on Candice LeRae, but not before she pushed over her own tag team partner, knocking her to the floor en route to the pin.

Cargill was attempting to kip up before Belair slid into the ring and knocked her down as she was in the air. Belair still picked up the win for her team despite the botch, but it won't have gone down well with Cargill who was mid-move when she was knocked over in the center of the ring.

The two women have been working cohesively since Cargill debuted in WWE and are the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions so it's hard to imagine this mistake would come between them, but many fans online have picked up on the error and the fact that Cargill didn't seem happy about it as the bell rang.

